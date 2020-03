составить предложения с модальным глаголом: 1)Он сможет говорить по-французски свободно,когда вернется из Парижа 2)Можно мне взять твою ручку.Да конечно! 3)Вы умеете кататься на коньках? 4)Когда он был молодым,он мог пройти 20 ...

Гость: Гость:

he will be able to speak french free, when he returns from Paris. Can I take your hand? -Yes of course! Do you know how to skate? When he was young, he could walk 20 kilometers a day. No one could help me. You can do the job tomorrow? I know how to swim when I was 5 years old. You could translate this text? This book can be purchased at any store. We can go to the mountains next year.