Составить программу в Pascal ABC ( GraphABC). Буду очень признателен. Вот основа программы, ??ужно нарисовать рисунок. uses GraphABC; const s='Этот рисунок создан с помощью Паскаль АВС'; begin Window.Clear(clAquamarine); F...
Информатика
Составить программу в Pascal ABC ( GraphABC). Буду очень признателен. Вот основа программы, ??ужно нарисовать рисунок. uses GraphABC; const s='Этот рисунок создан с помощью Паскаль АВС'; begin Window.Clear(clAquamarine); Font.Name:='Colibry'; Font.Size:=14; Font.Style:=fsItalic; Brush.Color:=clWhite; rectangle(Window.Width div 2-TextWidth(s) div 2,Window.Height-TextHeight(s), Window.Width div 2+TextWidth(s) div 2,Window.Height); textout(Window.Width div 2-TextWidth(s) div 2,Window.Height-TextHeight(s),s); end.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Вот тут есть камни и зачаток рыбки, осталось подобрать координаты и будет на рыбу похоже uses GraphABC; const s = 'Этот рисунок создан с помощью Паскаль АВС'; begin Window.Clear(clAquamarine); //камни Brush.Color := clRed; Ellipse(100,Window.Height-20,200,Window.Height); Ellipse(500,Window.Height-60,650,Window.Height); Brush.Color := clGreen; Ellipse(300,Window.Height-30,480,Window.Height); Ellipse(200,Window.Height-40,300,Window.Height); //рыбка 1 Brush.Color := clBlanchedAlmond; var FishBody1: array of Point := (new Point(150,150), new Point(50,170), new Point(100,100)); Polygon(FishBody1); //триугольное тело Pie(160,160,50,50,270); //хвост Pie(180,180,10,50,270); //плавник //надпись Font.Name := 'Colibry'; Font.Size := 14; Font.Style := fsItalic; Brush.Color := ARGB(50,255,255,255); rectangle(Window.Width div 2 - TextWidth(s) div 2, Window.Height - TextHeight(s), Window.Width div 2 + TextWidth(s) div 2, Window.Height); textout(Window.Width div 2 - TextWidth(s) div 2, Window.Height - TextHeight(s), s); end.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Физика
Рассчитайте сопротивление лампы и напряжение на каждом проводнике (рис. 109), если показания приборов 0,5 А и 30 В, a R1 = 25 Ом, R2 = 15 Ом.