Составить программу в Pascal ABC ( GraphABC). Буду очень признателен. Вот основа программы, ??ужно нарисовать рисунок. uses GraphABC; const s='Этот рисунок создан с помощью Паскаль АВС'; begin Window.Clear(clAquamarine); F...

Информатика
Составить программу в Pascal ABC ( GraphABC). Буду очень признателен. Вот основа программы, ??ужно нарисовать рисунок. uses GraphABC; const s='Этот рисунок создан с помощью Паскаль АВС'; begin Window.Clear(clAquamarine); Font.Name:='Colibry'; Font.Size:=14; Font.Style:=fsItalic; Brush.Color:=clWhite; rectangle(Window.Width div 2-TextWidth(s) div 2,Window.Height-TextHeight(s), Window.Width div 2+TextWidth(s) div 2,Window.Height); textout(Window.Width div 2-TextWidth(s) div 2,Window.Height-TextHeight(s),s); end.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Вот тут есть камни и зачаток рыбки, осталось подобрать координаты и будет на рыбу похоже uses GraphABC; const     s = 'Этот рисунок создан с помощью Паскаль АВС'; begin     Window.Clear(clAquamarine);             //камни     Brush.Color := clRed;     Ellipse(100,Window.Height-20,200,Window.Height);     Ellipse(500,Window.Height-60,650,Window.Height);     Brush.Color := clGreen;     Ellipse(300,Window.Height-30,480,Window.Height);     Ellipse(200,Window.Height-40,300,Window.Height);          //рыбка 1     Brush.Color := clBlanchedAlmond;     var FishBody1: array of Point := (new Point(150,150), new Point(50,170), new Point(100,100));     Polygon(FishBody1); //триугольное тело     Pie(160,160,50,50,270); //хвост     Pie(180,180,10,50,270); //плавник          //надпись     Font.Name := 'Colibry';     Font.Size := 14;     Font.Style := fsItalic;     Brush.Color := ARGB(50,255,255,255);     rectangle(Window.Width div 2 - TextWidth(s) div 2, Window.Height - TextHeight(s),     Window.Width div 2 + TextWidth(s) div 2, Window.Height);     textout(Window.Width div 2 - TextWidth(s) div 2, Window.Height - TextHeight(s), s); end.
