Английский язык

Составьте 5 вопросительных вопросов на английском к этому тексту. Every May Day outside the village pubs of England you can see strangely dressed people jumping into the air waving handkerchiefs and sticks with bells jingling from their clothing.They perform a traditional morris dance and welcome the return of spring.We don't know when this tradition of morris dancing began but most specialist agree that it goes back at least to the 15th centory

