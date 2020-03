Срочно нужны правильные ответы Choose the best answer: 1. Mathematics is a subject I know very …….... of.  A FEW  FEW  A LITTLE  LITTLE 2. She's gone already? But I am only ......... minutes late!  A FEW  FEW  ...

Английский язык

Срочно нужны правильные ответы Choose the best answer: 1. Mathematics is a subject I know very …….... of.  A FEW  FEW  A LITTLE  LITTLE 2. She's gone already? But I am only ......... minutes late!  A FEW  FEW  A LITTLE  LITTLE 3. "Give that beggar ......... extra money", the old man said.  A FEW  FEW  A LITTLE  LITTLE 4. ......... people can live without money!  A FEW  FEW  A LITTLE  LITTLE

Автор: Гость