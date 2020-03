Срочно,помогите пожалуйста)506

Гость: Гость:

1 i must to go to the market/shop i must to cook a dinner i have to go to school i have to write a letter to my brother 2 i will have to go to the market/shop i will have to cook a dinner i will have to go to school i will have to write a letter to my brother 3 i had to go to the shop i had to cook a dinner i had to go to school i had to write a letter to my brother