Срооочно. Помогите плиз с 3 и 5 заданием

Гость: Гость:

3.she doesnt understand the rules. he doesnt have breakfast at 8 oclock. the lecture doesnt start at 10.15. they dont usually walk the morning. she doesnt remember them well. he doesnt play chess very well. we dont leave home at 10 oclock every day. Ann doest miss you badly. they dont feel very cold. Tom doesnt look sick. that train doesnt go very fast. 5.i usually go to scool at 8 oclock. i often sleep on sunday mornings. i usualy spend my leisure time at home. i often listen music on radio programs. i always help my mother to clean the rooms. i nearly enjoy romantic films. normally,i read in my room for my examinations. usually i have my meals in the kitchen. i take a drug if i have a headache.