Текст на английском языке про машину( стиральную кофемашину и т.д)

Текст на английском языке про машину( стиральную кофемашину и т.д)
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
ПАЙДЕТ)) Coffeemakers or  coffee machines are  cooking appliances used to brew  coffee. While there are many different types of coffeemakers using a number of different brewing principles, in the most common devices, coffee grounds are placed in a paper or metal filter inside a funnel, which is set over a glass or ceramic  coffee pot, a  cooking pot in the  kettle family. Cold water is poured into a separate chamber, which is then heated up to the boiling point, and directed into the funnel. This is also called  automatic drip-brew.
