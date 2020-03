Test 4B Write a second sentence so that it has a similar meaning to the first. Use the word in brackets. ► Susan had a green dress on. (wearing) Susan was wearing a green dress. The doctor began work at six o'clock and is s...

Английский язык

Test 4B Write a second sentence so that it has a similar meaning to the first. Use the word in brackets. ► Susan had a green dress on. (wearing) Susan was wearing a green dress. The doctor began work at six o'clock and is still working, (has) Rupert didn't have his credit card, (forgotten) I didn't want to go without taking a photo, (until) Nancy has been writing the report. It is finished now. (written) My wait in the queue has lasted forty minutes so far. (I) When we arrived, everyone was on the dance floor, (dancing) The computer has been mine for four years, (had) In the middle of our lunch there was a knock at the door, (when) Nigel felt sick from eating too many cakes, (because)

