The other man stayed in the courtyard, whistling softly. Сделать специальный вопрос,с хвостиком,who,where и т.д

Английский язык
The other man stayed in the courtyard, whistling softly. Сделать специальный вопрос,с хвостиком,who,where и т.д
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Who did stay in the courtyard whistling softly? Where did the other man stay whistling softly ? Which man did stay in the courtyard whistling softly? The other man stayed in the courtyard whistling softly, didn't he? Did the other man stay in the courtyard whistling softly?
