The other man stayed in the courtyard, whistling softly. Сделать специальный вопрос,с хвостиком,who,where и т.д
Английский язык
Who did stay in the courtyard whistling softly? Where did the other man stay whistling softly ? Which man did stay in the courtyard whistling softly? The other man stayed in the courtyard whistling softly, didn't he? Did the other man stay in the courtyard whistling softly?
