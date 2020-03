The USA.Because of its huge size the Us climate is incredibly varied.If there is a 'general' climate then it is temperate,but it is also tropical in Florida and Hawaii,arctic in Alaska,arid in the Great Basin of the south-west ...

Английский язык

The USA.Because of its huge size the Us climate is incredibly varied.If there is a 'general' climate then it is temperate,but it is also tropical in Florida and Hawaii,arctic in Alaska,arid in the Great Basin of the south-west and semi-arid in the Great Plains to the west of the Mississippi River.The temperatures range from 57(градусов)C during the summer months in California's Death Valley to -62(градуса)C in Alaska,with lots of different temperatures in between.

