Then Father Elephant paid for the socks and put them on Baby Elephant. Baby Elephant was very glad, and he said, "I like my new socks very much, thank you. ""Let's buy you a new T-shirt and shorts now! "said Father Elephant So they went to Mrs Tiger's shop.выписать глаголы из этого предложения
Paid, put on, said, buy, said, went
