There are mistakes in the following sentences. find the mistakes and correct each sentence. (0) I have to check with mum if I want to use the computer.исправление I have to cneck 1 that has to be Harry, he always comes at 10...

Английский язык

There are mistakes in the following sentences. find the mistakes and correct each sentence. (0) I have to check with mum if I want to use the computer.исправление I have to cneck 1 that has to be Harry, he always comes at 10 am.исправление .......... 2 I might hot to come to the club tomorrow because I have to go to the doctor.исправление ..................... 3 I don't think we should buy him this tie. He mustn't like the colour. исправление ................. 4 This information must to be useful.Исправление....... 5 My brother have to walk the dog. It is his chore.исправление...... 6 Have your parents to check your homework diary? исправление......

Автор: Гость