Английский язык
There are mistakes in the following sentences. find the mistakes and correct each sentence. (0) I have to check with mum if I want to use the computer.исправление I have to cneck 1 that has to be Harry, he always comes at 10 am.исправление .......... 2 I might hot to come to the club tomorrow because I have to go to the doctor.исправление ..................... 3 I don't think we should buy him this tie. He mustn't like the colour. исправление ................. 4 This information must to be useful.Исправление....... 5 My brother have to walk the dog. It is his chore.исправление...... 6 Have your parents to check your homework diary? исправление......
0. Исправление: I have to check with my mum... 1. That has to be Harry, he always comes at 10 a.m. (большая буква вначале предложения) 2. I might not come to the club... 3. ... He might not like the colour 4. This information must be useful. (Убрали предлог "to") 5. My brother has to walk ... 6. Have your parents checked your ...
