There are some mistakes in Jim's essay. Correct them. The Vikings came from Finland. It is a warm country. The land there was very good, so the Vikings were very good farmers. Some Vikings were soldiers. They raided England, k...
Английский язык
There are some mistakes in Jim's essay. Correct them. The Vikings came from Finland. It is a warm country. The land there was very good, so the Vikings were very good farmers. Some Vikings were soldiers. They raided England, killed people and took their gold. The Vikings came to England by horses. Their horses were very good. King Arthur was very clever. He built ships and fought with the Vikings. Finally, he beat them and the Vikings became good neighbours.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Викинги пришли из Финляндии. Это теплая страна. Земля там была очень хорошая, поэтому викинги были очень хорошими фермерами. Некоторые викинги были солдаты. Они ворвались в Англию, убивали людей и взяли свое золото. Викинги пришли в Англию лошадьми. Их лошади были очень хорошими. Король Артур был очень умен. Он построил корабли и сражались с викингами. В конце концов, он бил их и викинги стали хорошими соседями.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Қазақ тiлi
Берілген атаулардың қай топқа жататынын анықта A)жер- су аттары B)кісі аттары C)үй-жануарларларына қойылған D)жылкылардың аттары