There are some mistakes in Jim's essay. Correct them. The Vikings came from Finland. It is a warm country. The land there was very good, so the Vikings were very good farmers. Some Vikings were soldiers. They raided England, k...

Английский язык

There are some mistakes in Jim's essay. Correct them. The Vikings came from Finland. It is a warm country. The land there was very good, so the Vikings were very good farmers. Some Vikings were soldiers. They raided England, killed people and took their gold. The Vikings came to England by horses. Their horses were very good. King Arthur was very clever. He built ships and fought with the Vikings. Finally, he beat them and the Vikings became good neighbours.

Автор: Гость