There is / are stories about dragons in all cultures, but isn't / there isn't any evidence of real dragons.

Английский язык
There is / are stories about dragons in all cultures, but isn't / there isn't any evidence of real dragons.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
There are stories about dragons in all cultures, but there isn't any evidence of real dragons.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
2 класс упражнение 211 Придумай слова по схеме Запиши свои слова передарить каждого слова с помощью стука Покажи ударный слог Чем отличаются эти сл...
Ответить
Английский язык
Dear Katie, I am writing to you from an ancient castle on the castle of the Atlantic Ocean. this castle is in the west of great britain, in a place...
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите ответить на вопросы) 1) What would you do if there was a mouse in your bedroom? 2) What would you do if you were driving and a bee or...
Ответить
Математика
Найдите сумму 15/16 + 2,125
Ответить
Информатика
Реши задачу. (Ответ округли до целых). Андрей может вводить текстовую информацию ??о скоростью 147 символов в минуту. Выясни, сколько времени ему...
Ответить