Английский язык

Think of a suitable negative response to the requests and requests for permission (1-8). Example: I'd like to borrow your mini-disc player if it's not too much trouble. Oh, I’m sorry. I'll be using it this weekend. 1. I need some fresh air. Is it OK if I open the window? 2. Oh, I've just remembered. I need to call Jan. I don't suppose it would be possible to use your mobile for a few minutes? 3. You're going out, are you? Do you think you could post these letters for me? 4. Will you take these chairs and move them into the other room? 5. Can you give me a hand getting the food ready tomorrow night? I've got a lot of people coming for dinner. 6. Do you mind if we eat out tonight? I don't feel like cooking. 7. You couldn't help me with this DVD player, could you? I don't understand the instructions. 8. Can I have some more apple juice? I'm still thirsty.

