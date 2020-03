Translate info English: 1) Почему над ним всегда смеются? 2) Кого послали за доктором? 3) Письма уже отосланы, не так ли? 4) Кем была открыта Америка? 5) Будет ли экзамен сдан на следующей неделе? 6) Деньги были заплачены до то...

Гость: Гость:

1. Why is he always laughed at? 2. Who has been sent for the doctor? / Who was sent for the doctor? 3. The letters have already been sent, haven't they? 4. Who was America discovered by? 5. Will the exam be passed next week? 6. The money had been payed before the car was delievered. 7. He phoned/called when the letter was being dictated.