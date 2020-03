True or false?                                                                                                                                                                                                                     ...

Гость: Гость:

1)Snakes have got big teeth. - It*s false. Snakes have got small teeth 2)it is good to be a boaster. - It*s false. it is awfull to be a boaster.nobody likes them 3)My father goes to bed at nine. - It*s true. My father goes to bed at nine because he has to get up very early. 4)lazybones help their parents. - It*s false. Lazybones help their parents very seldom. Usually they do nothing. 5)My parents live near the lake.-It*s true.My parents live in a big house near the lake and we can see it out of the window