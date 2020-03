твiр на тему мiй розпорядок дня

Гость: Гость:

My name*s is Anjelika and I live in Odessa.I get up 7o*clock or 7-30.Every day I go to school by car.I start stadies 9o*clock.I left home at 8o*clock.After lunch I go to music school.In the ivening 19.00 to 21.00, i do sports and dancing.Then I go to home.I go to bed at 11 o*clock.I like my work. On Saturday I don*t go to school. On Sunday I I don*t go to the sinema.