Употребите глагол to be в правильной форме: 1. There ... a pen and two pencils on the desk. 2. There ... two pencils and a pen on the desk. 3. There ... much snow in the streets. 4. There ... six chairs and a table in the room...

Английский язык

Употребите глагол to be в правильной форме: 1. There ... a pen and two pencils on the desk. 2. There ... two pencils and a pen on the desk. 3. There ... much snow in the streets. 4. There ... six chairs and a table in the room. 5. ... there any chalk on the blackboard ? 6. How many pages ... there in the book ? 7. There ... a nice film on TV yesterday. 8. There ... many students at the meeting next Monday. 9. There ... two institutes in our town 30 years ago. 10. There ... many people in the park last Sunday.

Автор: Гость