Употребите пассивный залог в следующих предложениях. 1. They often do it. 2. They are doing it now. 3. They did it yesterday. 4. They were doing it last week. 5. They have already done it. 6. They will soon do it. 7. They had ...
Английский язык
Употребите пассивный залог в следующих предложениях. 1. They often do it. 2. They are doing it now. 3. They did it yesterday. 4. They were doing it last week. 5. They have already done it. 6. They will soon do it. 7. They had done it earlier. 8. They planted a lot of flowers in the park. 9. He sends us messages every day. 10. We’ve just discussed your offer. 11.People are using computers in all kinds of work. 12. She’ll change her furniture soon. 13. The committee will announce the names of the Nobel Prize winners in May. 14. I’m sure that they are taping our conversation. 15. This news shocked me.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.It is often done by them. 2. It is being done by them now. 3. It was done by them yesterday. 4. it was being done last week. 5. It has already been done. 6. It will soon be done. 7. It had been done earlier. 8. A lot of flowers were planted by them in the park. 9. messages are sent by him every day. 10. Your offer has just been discussed.11.Computers are being used by people in all kinds of work. 12. her furniture will be changed soon. 13. The names of the Nobel Prize winners will be announced by the committee in May. 14. I’m sure that our conversation is being taped. 15. I was shocked by this news.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Математика
Примени правило умножения суммы на число для вычисления значений выражений скобка открывается 4 плюс 9 скобка закрывается умножить на 6