Употребите пассивный залог в следующих предложениях. 1. They often do it. 2. They are doing it now. 3. They did it yesterday. 4. They were doing it last week. 5. They have already done it. 6. They will soon do it. 7. They had ...

1.It is often done by them. 2. It is being done by them now. 3. It was done by them yesterday. 4. it was being done last week. 5. It has already been done. 6. It will soon be done. 7. It had been done earlier. 8. A lot of flowers were planted by them in the park. 9. messages are sent by him every day. 10. Your offer has just been discussed.11.Computers are being used by people in all kinds of work. 12. her furniture will be changed soon. 13. The names of the Nobel Prize winners will be announced by the committee in May. 14. I’m sure that our conversation is being taped. 15. I was shocked by this news.