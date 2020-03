Употребите сопутствующие количественные местоимения. 1. I have ... newspapers in my bag. 2. He knows... foreign languages. 3. There are ... dust on the window. 4. We are going after ... classes. 5. Give me ... sheets of paper, ...

Употребите сопутствующие количественные местоимения. 1. I have ... newspapers in my bag. 2. He knows... foreign languages. 3. There are ... dust on the window. 4. We are going after ... classes. 5. Give me ... sheets of paper, please. 6. There are ... smoke in the room. 7. I want to drink ... water. 8. Only ... students know how to do it. 9. For dessert I usually take ... apples and bananas, a little – I don't like bananas.

