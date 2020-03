Употребите в предложениях Present Indefinite Tense. 1. … that hotel expensive? 2. He (think) he … right. 3. The sweater … nice, the trousers … nice, too.4. Bad news (travel) fast. 5. My hair (not) clean. I must wash it. 6....

Английский язык

Употребите в предложениях Present Indefinite Tense. 1. … that hotel expensive? 2. He (think) he … right. 3. The sweater … nice, the trousers … nice, too.4. Bad news (travel) fast. 5. My hair (not) clean. I must wash it. 6. Mary (teach) mathematics at school. 7. There … a programme for youth and two films on TV. 8. Where … you from? 9. How old …you? How old … your brother? 10.There’s a book on my desk, but it (not, belong) to me.

