Use the verb to have in Present Indefinite. 1. She . . . one sister and two brothers. 2. We . . . a large library at our university. 3. They . . . a new car. 4. She . . . green eyes. 5. Helen . . . a headache. 6. Mr. Smit...

Английский язык

Use the verb to have in Present Indefinite. 1. She . . . one sister and two brothers. 2. We . . . a large library at our university. 3. They . . . a new car. 4. She . . . green eyes. 5. Helen . . . a headache. 6. Mr. Smith’s office . . . three large windows. 7. We . . . many friends in Moscow. 8. Both brothers . . . red hair. 9. He and I . . . many things in common

Автор: Гость