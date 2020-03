Вставьте глагол to be в Present, Past или Future Simple 1) The students ____ in the laboratory now. 2) They ___ pupils only three month ago 3) Where __ you __ tomorrow? - I in the library 4) My father __ a teacher 5) Ann...

Английский язык

Вставьте глагол to be в Present, Past или Future Simple 1) The students ____ in the laboratory now. 2) They ___ pupils only three month ago 3) Where __ you __ tomorrow? - I in the library 4) My father __ a teacher 5) Ann __ ill last month 6) She ___ not in the university now. She ___ at work

Автор: Гость