Вставьте нужное слово, иногда возможно и два варианта A. whether — if 1) I don’t know … they have got acquainted with the test results. 2) She can’t decide … to go to university or to start work after school. 3) They are thi...

Английский язык

Вставьте нужное слово, иногда возможно и два варианта A. whether — if 1) I don’t know … they have got acquainted with the test results. 2) She can’t decide … to go to university or to start work after school. 3) They are thinking about … to buy this set of spoons or not. 4) Tell me … you have made any progress in learning English. 5) We are not sure … we are going to stay here or return home. B. either — neither 1) Students could choose … French or Italian. 2) Jerry wasn’t at home, … were his parents. 3) I can’t play tennis, and … can you. 4) … of us knew what to do under the circumstances. 5) … his son nor his daughter were at the funeral. 6) … he forgot about the meeting or he deliberately stayed away.

Автор: Гость