Английский язык

Вставьте нужные слова. 1) Gary is the ( better, best )singer. 2) Cindy ( win, won ) the rase and she was very happy. 3) You ( have to, has to ) wear a uniform. 4) How ( many, much ) butter do you need ? 5) (Must, May ) i play outside, please? 6) He ( goes, is going ) shopping every Friday. 7) Jack is going to ( travelling, travel ) to Italy this summer. 8) Larry came home half an hour ( ago, last ) . 9) You ( must, mustn,t ) clean your teeth three times a day. 10) ( You did, Did you ) buy that dress at Tesco,s ?

