Английский язык

Вставьте 's или s' там, где это необходимо. 1. This hamster is Billy... pet. 2. This tortoise is Billy... and Bob... pet. 3. I have got a grandmother and a grandfather. My grandparent... car is not new. 4. Mrs Black..... dog is the cleverest animal know. 5. The Black.... dog doesn't eat bread. 6. Mr Smith.... family is not large. 7. Tom.... brother is a businessman. 8. I have got two friends. My friend.... grandparents don't work. 9. I have got two sisters... room. 10. Mrs Porter..... house is very nice.

