Выбери один из двух вариантов в скобках, чтобы завершить эти отрицательные предложения. 1. My friend (don't/doesn't) play the piano. 2. We (don't/doesn't) play football in the gym. 3. I (don't/doesn't) have brothers or si...

Английский язык
Выбери один из двух вариантов в скобках, чтобы завершить эти отрицательные предложения. 1. My friend (don't/doesn't) play the piano. 2. We (don't/doesn't) play football in the gym. 3. I (don't/doesn't) have brothers or sisters. 4. These children (don't/doesn't) go to school. They are young. 5. Mary (don't/doesn't) run in the park in the morning. 6. Chicks (don't/doesn't) fly. 7. Mum (don't/doesn't) speak English. 8. Dad (don't/doesn't) sing well. 9. Cows (don't/doesn't) swim very well. 10. Tim (don't/doesn't) live in Paris. He lives in Leeds.
1. My friend doesn't play the piano. 2. We don't play football in the gym. 3. I don't have brothers or sisters. 4. These children don't go to school. They are young. 5. Mary doesn't run in the park in the morning. 6. Chicks don't fly. 7. Mum doesn't speak English. 8. Dad doesn't sing well. 9. Cows don't swim very well. 10. Tim doesn't live in Paris. He lives in Leeds.
