Выбери один из двух вариантов в скобках, чтобы завершить эти отрицательные предложения. 1. My friend (don't/doesn't) play the piano. 2. We (don't/doesn't) play football in the gym. 3. I (don't/doesn't) have brothers or si...

Английский язык

Выбери один из двух вариантов в скобках, чтобы завершить эти отрицательные предложения. 1. My friend (don't/doesn't) play the piano. 2. We (don't/doesn't) play football in the gym. 3. I (don't/doesn't) have brothers or sisters. 4. These children (don't/doesn't) go to school. They are young. 5. Mary (don't/doesn't) run in the park in the morning. 6. Chicks (don't/doesn't) fly. 7. Mum (don't/doesn't) speak English. 8. Dad (don't/doesn't) sing well. 9. Cows (don't/doesn't) swim very well. 10. Tim (don't/doesn't) live in Paris. He lives in Leeds.

