Выберите подходящий способ выражения будущего времени. 1) My parents ____________ us next week. a) are going to visit b) will visit c) are visiting 2) She _________________ her dog to the vet today. a) will take b) is ...

Английский язык

Выберите подходящий способ выражения будущего времени. 1) My parents ____________ us next week. a) are going to visit b) will visit c) are visiting 2) She _________________ her dog to the vet today. a) will take b) is going to take c) is taking 3) ________join the game? a) Are you b) Are you going c) Are you going to 4) They ______ their lunch because they are not hungry. a) won’t eat b) will eat not c) willn’t eat 6) The kids ________ to sleep well after such active games. a) is going b) am going c) are going 7) The shops ______ at 9 a.m tomorrow. a) opens b) open c) are opening

Автор: Гость