Английский язык

Выберите правильную форму местоимения. Example: Tell him not to forget (his, his) ticket; she mustn't forget (her, hers) either. - Tell him not to forget his ticket; she mustn't forget hers either. l. Tell him not to forget (his, his) ticket; she mustn't forget (her, hers) either. 2. I'm afraid I've lost (my, mine) pen. Can you lend me (your, yours). 3. Lend them (your, yours) dictionary. They have left (their, theirs) at home. 4. My bag is heavier than (your, yours). 5. We've taken our dictionaries. Has she taken (her, hers)? 6. Those seats are not (our, ours). 7. Would you like to see some of (her, hers) latest -works? 8. She hasn't read (your, yours) poems yet. 9. If this book is neither (her, hers) nor (his, his), it is probably (my, mine). 10. (Their, theirs) knowledge of the subject is not much better than (our, ours). 11. I'm afraid they will use (your, yours) words against (her, hers). 12. All (our, ours) clothes were very dirty, and (my, mine) especially so. 13. I don't know which things are (your, yours) and which are (our, ours). 14. (Their, theirs) boat was faster than (our, ours). 16. This is (your, yours) notebook, and that is (his, his). But where is (my, mine)? 17. Whose poems did you like more: (her, hers) or that young poet? 18. His composition is much more interesting than (your, yours) or (my, mine). 19. She told me about (her, hers) business trip yesterday. 20. I'll read you (my, mine) composition and you'll readme (your, yours). 21. His brother and (my, mine) worked in St. Petersburg last year.

