Write a sentence with if for each situation.   1 I didn`t know that George had to get up early, so I didn`t wake him up   If I  .................................................................. 2 I was abke to buy the car only...

Write a sentence with if for each situation.   1 I didn`t know that George had to get up early, so I didn`t wake him up   If I  .................................................................. 2 I was abke to buy the car only because Jim lent me the money.    .......................................................................  3 Margaret wasn`t injured in the crash because she was wearing a seat belt.    ....................................................................... 4 You didn`t have any breakfast - that`s why you`re hungry now    ....................................................................... 5 I didn`t get a taxi because I didn`t have any money on me.    ....................................................................... 
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. If I knew that George had to get up early, I wouldn't wake him up. 2. If Jimdidn't  lend me money, I wouldn't be able to buy the car. 3. If Margaret wasn't wearing a seat belt, she would be injured. 4. If I had breakfast, I wouldn't be hungry. 5. If I had some money on me, I would get a taxi.
