Write a sentence with if for each situation. 1 I didn`t know that George had to get up early, so I didn`t wake him up If I .................................................................. 2 I was abke to buy the car only because Jim lent me the money. ....................................................................... 3 Margaret wasn`t injured in the crash because she was wearing a seat belt. ....................................................................... 4 You didn`t have any breakfast - that`s why you`re hungry now ....................................................................... 5 I didn`t get a taxi because I didn`t have any money on me. .......................................................................
1. If I knew that George had to get up early, I wouldn't wake him up. 2. If Jimdidn't lend me money, I wouldn't be able to buy the car. 3. If Margaret wasn't wearing a seat belt, she would be injured. 4. If I had breakfast, I wouldn't be hungry. 5. If I had some money on me, I would get a taxi.
