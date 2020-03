You are in food shop. You've got a shopping list. Talk with your classmate. He is a seller. Shopping List A: I want .... B: Here you are. Anything else? a bottle of oil A: Well, i also want ......

Английский язык

You are in food shop. You've got a shopping list. Talk with your classmate. He is a seller. Shopping List A: I want .... B: Here you are. Anything else? a bottle of oil A: Well, i also want ... a bag of rice B: Sorry, we haven't got any... but we have... a cartoon of milk A: ........ a jar of tomatoes B: ........ a bar of chocolate a park of tea one lemon

Автор: Гость