Задание 1. Раскройте скобки и употребите глагол в нужной форме (Present/Past или Future Simple):1) I … (to be) 25 years old. 2) What … (to be) your name? You … (to be) not English. 3) The sea … (to cover) two thirds of the w...

Английский язык
Задание 1. Раскройте скобки и употребите глагол в нужной форме (Present/Past или Future Simple):1) I … (to be) 25 years old. 2) What … (to be) your name? You … (to be) not English. 3) The sea … (to cover) two thirds of the world. 4) I always … (to sleep) eight hours every night. 5) Gustavo Eiffel … (to build) the Eiffel Tower . 6) I … (to go) to the cinema last night but I … (not/to enjoy) the film. 7) Perhaps I … (to see) you tomorrow.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Буду писать только глаголы 1 am 2 is, are 3 covers 4 sleep 5 was built 6 went, did not enjoy 7 will see
