Задание 23. Перепишите предложения в Active Voice. Example: An interesting discovery was made by the scientists last year. The scientists made an interesting discovery last year. 1) “Hamlet” was written by William Shakespea...

Английский язык
Задание 23. Перепишите предложения в Active Voice. Example: An interesting discovery was made by the scientists last year. The scientists made an interesting discovery last year. 1) “Hamlet” was written by William Shakespeare. 2) The Earth is attracted by the Sun. 3) This library will be rebuilt by the workers next month. 4) My luggage had been examined by the customs officer by the time we were invited by the hostess to the plane. 5) The test is being checked by the laboratory assistant at the moment.
Example: An interesting discovery was made by the scientists last year. The scientists made an interesting discovery last year. 1) “Hamlet” was written by William Shakespeare. ( William Shakespeare wrote “Hamlet” ) 2) The Earth is attracted by the Sun. (The Sun attracts the Earth) 3) This library will be rebuilt by the workers next month. 4) My luggage had been examined by the customs officer by the time we were invited by the hostess to the plane. 5) The test is being checked by the laboratory assistant at the moment.
