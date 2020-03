Задание 3 . Помогите пожалуйста .Зарание спасибо!

Гость: Гость:

1) My friend Alice is a friendly and honest person. 2) Marco owns a new cafe in the centre of town. 3) He wants some information about the London Eye. 4) The weather is windy and cloudy. 5) We have got three exams tomorrow. 6) Her boyfriend is very romantic. 7) It often rains in Scotland in the winter. 8) The Globe theatre is an amazing building.