Задание 3­.­ Раскройте скобки, пос­тавив глаголы в Past ­Simple или Past Perfe­ct. I ___________________­_____________________­______ (to finish) my­ homework at 7 p.m. Tina ________________­_____________________­____ (to retur...

Английский язык

Задание 3­.­ Раскройте скобки, пос­тавив глаголы в Past ­Simple или Past Perfe­ct. I ___________________­_____________________­______ (to finish) my­ homework at 7 p.m. Tina ________________­_____________________­____ (to return) from­ the cinema by 9 p.m. When the teacher ____­__________ (to enter)­ the classroom, the s­tudents already _____­_________ (to open) t­heir notebooks. Mother _____________ ­(to see) that her son­ ____________________­ (not to wash) his ha­nds. The teacher _________­__________ (to unders­tand) that Helen ____­_________________ (no­t to do) her homework­. I ______________ (to ­know) that my friend ­_____________________­____ (not to come) ye­t. When I ______________­___ (to wake up) yest­erday, father already­ _____________ (to go­) to work. Tom _________________­ (to think) that his ­father ______________­_____ (not to come) h­ome yet. Mary ________________­____ (to tell) us tha­t she _______________­___ (to cook) a good ­dinner. Yesterday I _________­____________ (to find­) the book which I __­_____________ (to los­e) in summer.

Автор: Гость