задание: Complete the text with the correct form of the words.   One of the (big) advantages of homeschooling is the timetable. Homeschooling (at least for us) takes(2)_______(little)time,and it also isnt limited to certain hou...

задание: Complete the text with the correct form of the words. One of the (big) advantages of homeschooling is the timetable. Homeschooling (at least for us) takes(2)_______(little)time,and it also isnt limited to certain hours. When I was little,Mum or Dad took(3)________(we) to the zoo,the science centre,a park,or wherever,during the day while all the other kids(4)_______(sit)in school. If you were sick or tired,you could sleep(5)_________(long). I did(6)______(much)of my high school in the evenings while I(7)________(lie) on my bed. And finally,I think the (8)_________(important) advantage of homeschooling is that it brings families(9)______(close)
1.biggest 2.less 3.us 4.were sitting 5.longer 6.most 7. was lying 8. most important 9.closer
