Задать общий и альтернативный вопросы, 4 специальных и разделительные к каждому п??едложению. Помогите пожалуйста! 1) Alison was painted a poster when Natalie came home 2) The boys will be watching TV in the everning 3) Joey...

А первый вопрос правильно записан?) 1) Alison was painted a poster when Natalie came home - Was Alison painting a poster when Natalie came home? - Was Alison painting a poster or a picture when Natalie came home? - Alison was painting a poster when Natalie came home, wasn't she? - What was Alison painting when Natalie came home? - Who came home when Alison was painting a poster? - When Natalie came home? - Who was paintig a poster? 2) The boys will be watching TV in the everning - The boys will be watching TV in the everning - The boys will be watching TV in the everning, won't they? - Will the boys be watching TV or playing computer games in the everning? - Who will be watching TV in the evening? - What will the boys be doing in the evening? - When will the boys be watching TV? 3) Joey is teaching Sasha American English - Is Joey teaching Sasha American English? - Joey is teaching Sasha American English, isn't he? - Is Joey teaching Sasha American or British English? - Who is teaching Sasha American English? - What is Joey doing?