Задайте пожалуйста 5 вопросов к тексту! Youth problems Today it is fashionable to speak about teenage problems. A few years ago alcohol, fights, killings and other kinds of violence were more problems for adults than for youn...

Задайте пожалуйста 5 вопросов к тексту!

Задайте пожалуйста 5 вопросов к тексту! Youth problems Today it is fashionable to speak about teenage problems. A few years ago alcohol, fights, killings and other kinds of violence were more problems for adults than for young people. But now, as official reporta admit, violence, AIDS, drugs and alcohol are more and more associated with youngerst. For many children from poor families violence, drinking problems and all that is associated with poverty becomes more real than reality. The Government surveys show that every fifth teenager who was arrested for criminal actions, was younger that 14 and couldn't be sent to prison. Almost half of teenagers have an experience with drugs, alcohol and sex under age of 16. A lot of teenagers who have drug or alcohol addiction almost never believe that they are dependent. These things are often combined with family and school problems. What has gone wrong? Some specialists explane that the changes of our society, the system of our life force young people to choose their own lifestyle. On the one hand, our society agrees that 15-17-yearold people are old enough to be responsible for what they do and give them quite a lot of freedom and rights. On the other hand, most adults think that teenagers aretoo young to be taken seriously. This misunderstaning produced many problems. Actually, a lot of teenagers say that their parents let them do anything they want and are quite indifferent to their problems. Many teenagers get upset or depressed when they can't dissolve their problems. As a result, it makes them believe that there is only one way out - to stop living and commit suicide. No doubt, the teens' problems will increase. And young people should fell that they are cared for.

