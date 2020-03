Задние для 10 класса. Напишите пожалуйста без ошибок.

Гость: Гость:

I like studying.As for me the best teacher I have ever met is my English teacher.She loves her job and she trying to teach us for make us a good person,because to know English in our time is so important.Every lesson we spoke about other usual things at English,we doing this for making our skills better.And every lesson we learn unknown words ,doing exercise, write compositions like this one.I think that my English teacher know about me more than my mother,because we speaking with her at units like your hobbies,your summer,where do you want 'to live,and so on.I can't see a sens to lie her at this kind of situation,maybe she doesn't interest ing my live,but she can understand me.I like teacher who loves their subject and can teach us new things.