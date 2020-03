Заполните предложения Complete the sentences. 1) Baby Elephant asked his father,"Buy me ... ,please." a) a new cap b)a new shirt c)a ntew T-shirt 2) They went to ... shop. a) Mrs Lion's b) Mrs Monckey's c) Mrs Tiger's 3) T...

Английский язык

Заполните предложения Complete the sentences. 1) Baby Elephant asked his father,"Buy me ... ,please." a) a new cap b)a new shirt c)a ntew T-shirt 2) They went to ... shop. a) Mrs Lion's b) Mrs Monckey's c) Mrs Tiger's 3) The little Tigers made a new ... T-shirt and shorts for Baby Elephant. a) green b) blue c) brown 4) When Baby Elephant saw his new T-shirt and shorts,he was ... . a) sad b) happy c) angry

Автор: Гость