Английский язык

Заполните пропуски артиклями или притяжательными местоимения ми: 1. Our office is interested in buying ... compressors. Last month we sent ... enquiries for ... compressors to some foreign firms. We have already received ... quotations from four firms. They are offering us ... compressors of ... latest design. Our people considered... prices,... terms and ... technical information of ... offers. On ... whole ... terms and conditions are acceptable to us, but we find that ... compressors of Jarret amp; Co. suit us best of all. They are ... best on ... world market now. We believe, ... prices of ... compressors are not higher than ... prices of ... other firms. They are quite competitive. ... other day ... Sales Manager of Jarret amp; Co. arrived in Moscow and we are going to have talks with him one of these days and settle all ... necessary problems. 2. ... firm is to deliver us ... goods in two lots. They have already shipped us ... first lot. As regards ... remaining goods they will ship them after they receive ... cable from us. 3. Mr. Freeman said that they would give us ... discount of 3 per cent if we placed ... larger order with them. They are offering us their machines at ... price of £ ... each.

