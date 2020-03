Заполните пропуски предлогами – on (2), in, at, to (3), from, out I like music very much. I can listen ____ music all day long. English isn’t ____ my timetable today. My friend invited me ___ his house. Yesterday I didn’t go __...

Английский язык

Заполните пропуски предлогами – on (2), in, at, to (3), from, out I like music very much. I can listen ____ music all day long. English isn’t ____ my timetable today. My friend invited me ___ his house. Yesterday I didn’t go ____ school because I was ill. Do you live ___ Manchester? – No, I am ___ Glasgow. I am a student. I study ___ the fifth form. I don’t have any homework. May I go ___? My sister likes to sit ___ the floor.

Автор: Гость