1. Choose the best word to fit the gap. 1 It’s important to understand how other cultures behave so you don’t cause . A offence B problem C disaster D behaviour 2 In some countries it is quite to use the correct title when t...

Английский язык

1. Choose the best word to fit the gap. 1 It’s important to understand how other cultures behave so you don’t cause . A offence B problem C disaster D behaviour 2 In some countries it is quite to use the correct title when talking to business colleagues. A offensive B likely C formal D tricky 3 Having good may help you to make deals more easily. A entertaining B manners C demonstrations D handshaking 4 Ian has to be very organised as his work involves meeting tight . A problems B responsibilities C challenges D deadlines 5 Lesley doesn’t like having to wait for other people to work for her. A generate B solve C resolve D tackle 6 Paul enjoys working at Small World because he finds the stimulating. A installation B environment C application D opportunity 7 If someone looks me straight in the eye without I tend to think they are honest. A yawning B sighing C blinking D sniffing 8 Your body usually gives other people information about how you really feel. A appearance B impression C language D relationship 9 Bob and Tony are business and have arranged to meet at the sales conference. A delegates B customers C associates D officers 10 I’ve given the latest sales to Mr Allen but he hasn’t had a chance to look at them yet. A systems B figures C worksheets D facts

