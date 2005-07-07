Плиз помогите ответить на вопрос :что ты можешь сказать о столице Англии в 20 веке. ??ратко и если можно на английском.

Гость: Гость:

London in XX - beginning of XXI century The First World War to suspend the development of London. The city was first subjected to air raids. In the period between the two world wars, London continued to grow, but a larger area, and not in terms of population. Britain has become a haven for immigrants from Russia, and in the XX century. In 1903 in London he was held the second congress of the banned party RSDLP, at which time it was divided into Bolsheviks and Mensheviks. Therefore, after the revolution of 1917 in London arrived immigrants such as Pavel Milyukov. In the 1930s, many people in the city have suffered because of the Great Depression: greatly increased unemployment, living standards fell. The inability of the authorities to do something led to the emergence of many radical parties on both the left and right direction. Most of them are based in the working East End. In the Parliament of the United Kingdom we have received several places Communists enjoyed broad support and the British Union of Fascists. The culmination of the struggle between left and right has become a so-called "Battle of the Kebl Street" - street fighting between political extremists on both flanks and the police.In the same 30 th, many Jews fled to London from Nazi Germany. During World War II, the UK capital was subjected to repeated aviabombёzhkam, the heaviest of which occurred in September 1940 and May 1941 Many residents were evacuated from the capital. Bomb shelters served metro station. During the war in London, its victims were 30,000 civilians, 50,000 were wounded, tens of thousands of homes were destroyed. [26] London immediately after the war for the second time took the Olympic Games (1948). After the war, London has lost the status of the largest ports of Great Britain, as the equipment is obsolete docks and port could not cater for large cargo ships. Water terminals of London were moved to the nearby city Felikstau and Tilbury, and the Docklands in the 1980s was rebuilt - now there are offices and apartment buildings. In 1952 the Great was able, extremely harmful mixture of fog and smoke of industrial origin, descended on London for five days. Soon, the concentration in the air of the combustion products has become so high that over the next week in the city of smog killed around 4000 people, and 8000 more were the victims of the disaster in the next few months. The incident prompted the authorities to seriously tackle this problem, resulting in the published national law "Clean Air" (1956), as well as a similar city law (1954) In the 1960s, thanks to popular music bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, the city became one of the world centers of youth subcultures (received the nickname of "Swinging London"). In 1966, England won the final at the stadium "Wembley" FIFA World Cup. The target for the London terrorists began in the 1970s when the city was first subjected to attacks by the Irish Republican Army. These attacks were repeated regularly until the end of the XX century, after which came to replace the Irish group al-Qaeda, has organized a series of explosions in London's public transport 7 July 2005 From the middle of the century, despite the influx of immigrants from the CIS countries (especially from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh), the city's population began to decline, down from almost 9 to 7 million people in the 1980s, after which it began to grow slowly. New Millennium London greeted the opening of several new buildings, such as the Millennium Dome and the London Eye, the Ferris wheel, which has become a new symbol of the city. At the beginning of the XXI century London won the right to host the 2012 Olympics will be the first UK capital city three times to take the Olympics. In 2004, a plan for development of the city was adopted. According to him, in 2016 London's population is expected to reach 8.1 million people, is expected to increase the number of skyscrapers.