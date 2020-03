1) Write your own story. My dino-pet story Last night I played with my little (A) ___. ___ was hungry and ate some (B)___. ___ grew and grew and grew. ___ had (C) ___ (D)___. ___ was ___ that a (E) ___. It looked (F) ___. I ope...

My dino-pet story. Last night I played with my little dino-pet .It was hungry and ate some cakes.It grew and grew and grew. It had big stomach. It was scary that a (E) ___. It looked for me. I opened my eyes. There was my dino-pet next to me. Phew!

1) Write your own story. My dino-pet story Last night I played with my little (A) dog. He was hungry and ate some (B) dog food. He grew and grew and grew. He had (C) a big (D) head. He was taller than a (E) house. It looked frightening (F) . I opened my eyes. There was my (A) dog next to me. Phew!