10. Bставь пропущенные словa. favourite, by heart, second, Maths, have, lessons I have a friend. His name is Jason. He is only six. But he goes to school. Every day he has three .... The first lesson is .... Jason and his class...

История

10. Bставь пропущенные словa. favourite, by heart, second, Maths, have, lessons I have a friend. His name is Jason. He is only six. But he goes to school. Every day he has three .... The first lesson is .... Jason and his classmates count pens and pencils. In the ... lesson they learn poems .... Art is Jason's ... lesson. He can draw very well. At 12 o'clock they... lunch.

Автор: Гость