20 баллов!Срочно переведите , пожалуйста !Без переводчика !! Я хотела бы жить в палатке рядом с рекой с моими друзьями, потому что я люблю природу. это прекрасно просыпаться ранним утром и готовить завтрак на костре. Затем идт...

Гость: Гость:

I would like to live in a tent next to the river with my friends, because I love nature. it is fine to Wake up early in the morning and cook Breakfast over a campfire. Then go into the woods and collect mushrooms and berries. During the day sunbathing, swimming in the river , play fun games outdoors. Then in the river to catch fish and cook it for dinner. In the evening we could look at the stars and tell interesting stories !I think it would be wonderful !