5. When I was a child I ………..stay up late. 1.didn’t used to 2.used to not 3.didn’t use to 4.wasn’t used to 6. 7. I hope we …………on time. 1.arrive 2.will arrive 3.are arriving 4.will be arrive 8. 9. If plants …………water, they ………… 1.will not get/ die 2.will not get/ will die 3.don’t get/ will die 4.don’t get/ die 10. 11. If you ……………late, we …………….without you. 1.will arrive/ go 2.will arrive/ will go 3.arrive/ will go 4.arrive/ go
5. When I was a child I ………..stay up late. 3. didn’t use to 7. I hope we …………on time. 2. will arrive 9. If plants …………water, they ………… 3. don’t get / will die 11. If you ……………late, we …………….without you. 3. arrive / will go
