8)Complete the joke with the correct articles. ... teacher came into the classroom and said to ... children, «Pupils, I’d like you to be very quiet today. I have got ... terrible headache*. ... youngest girl stood up and said to ... teacher, «Why don’t you do what my mum always does in this case? * «What does your mum do?* wondered ... teacher. ♦ She sends me to play outdoors*, explained ... girl.
The teacher came into the classroom and said to the children, "Pupils, I’d like you to be very quiet today. I have got a terrible headache". The youngest girl stood up and said to the teacher, "Why don’t you do what my mum always does in this case?" «What does your mum do?* wondered the teacher. "She sends me to play outdoors", explained the girl.
